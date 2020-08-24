LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $277,884.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.05574759 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,035,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,213,302 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

