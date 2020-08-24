Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Cap of $923,463.48

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $923,463.48 and approximately $128,523.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

