Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1,348.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01505867 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,628.10 or 0.98703368 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 688,185,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

