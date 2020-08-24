Litecoin Cash Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $47,215.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.01517646 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,634.64 or 0.98799549 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 688,251,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, YoBit, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.