Livenodes 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00478012 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011551 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007.

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.