Lloyd D. Frink Sells 7,589 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,042. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

