Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218.17 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $218.17 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.88 or 0.05713602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,855,149 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

