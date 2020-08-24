LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.41. 6,430,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,104. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

