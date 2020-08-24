Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 7,838 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $156,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.37.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,586 shares of company stock worth $8,077,547. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,647,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,499,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $773.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.