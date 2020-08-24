Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $298,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $206.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The company has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

