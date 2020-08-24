Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,517,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,102,210 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Intel worth $689,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,234,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

