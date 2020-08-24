Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,206,620 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Abbott Laboratories worth $672,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.39. 3,212,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.