Maker (MKR) Achieves Market Cap of $677.09 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $673.34 or 0.05734396 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Maker has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $677.09 million and $44.19 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029507 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, CoinMex, GOPAX, BitMart, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

