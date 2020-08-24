Mallcoin (MLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,354.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Mallcoin has a market cap of $547,791.22 and $13,354.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

