Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $758,307.55 and approximately $45.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004841 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,592.15 or 0.98580087 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,804,464 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,997 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.