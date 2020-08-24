Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Markel worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,069.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $999.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $999.25. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

