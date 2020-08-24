Martkist Trading Up 33.9% Over Last Week (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Martkist has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Martkist has a market capitalization of $438,946.28 and $7,495.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Martkist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003013 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Martkist

Martkist (CRYPTO:MARTK) is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 12,673,183 coins and its circulating supply is 12,254,884 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist.

Buying and Selling Martkist

Martkist can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

