Max Property Group Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $534,483.67 and approximately $765.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003019 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.