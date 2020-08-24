McCutchen Group LLC Sells 22,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

McCutchen Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 431,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 352,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.66. 967,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,893,871. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

