McCutchen Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCutchen Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $83.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

