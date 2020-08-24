Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

