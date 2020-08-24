Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $192.83 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,522 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 318,436 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $192,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $183.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

