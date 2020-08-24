Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.59. 160,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

