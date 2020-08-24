Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRK. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.81.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

