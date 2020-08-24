Merculet 1-Day Volume Tops $87,080.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $87,080.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,240,278,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.