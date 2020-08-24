MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,940,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 39,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $22.03. 591,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,573,464. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 94.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 243,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 479.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

