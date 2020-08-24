Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,612.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

