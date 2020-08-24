Midas (MIDAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,614.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00011173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,614.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00477144 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000557 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002647 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

