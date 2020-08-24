Mike Cuddy Sells 7,400 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,102,425.

Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total value of C$279,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$284,000.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Mike Cuddy sold 3,905 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.15, for a total value of C$285,650.75.

TIH stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 135,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,990. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.10. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of C$52.36 and a 52-week high of C$75.88.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

