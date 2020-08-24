Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0989 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Minereum has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $972,069.32 and $278.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,828,375 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

