Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160,078.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $160,078.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.01727603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00150907 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,746,375,382 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,165,815 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

