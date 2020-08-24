MonaCoin Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00016253 BTC on popular exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $125.44 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,742.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.80 or 0.03438913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.02462693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00522508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.63 or 0.00797387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00687438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058130 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bitbank, Upbit, Livecoin, QBTC, Bittrex, Zaif, Fisco and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

