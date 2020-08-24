Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,000. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

