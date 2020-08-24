MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,114.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Upbit. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00023268 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004275 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003887 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 198,953,507 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

