Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $272.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $315,575.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,251 shares in the company, valued at $30,537,936.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,577,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,260,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,495 shares of company stock worth $23,176,871. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

