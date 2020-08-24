Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE:MOS opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.73. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

