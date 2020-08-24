Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

MPLX opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

