Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Msci by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $363.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.56. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

