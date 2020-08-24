MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €131.00 ($154.12) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €149.00 ($175.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €119.00 ($140.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTX traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €145.45 ($171.12). The company had a trading volume of 229,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.65. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

