Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 165,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

