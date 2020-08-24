Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 29,415 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Synaptics worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,885. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

