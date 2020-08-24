Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 90,942 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,942 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 96,737 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NYSE NRG opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

