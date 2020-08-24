Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zynex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.32 million, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

