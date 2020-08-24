Myriad Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.66 million and $6,227.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,746,508,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.