Narrative (NRVE) Trading Up 14% This Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 117.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Narrative has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $96,513.11 and $23.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Buying and Selling Narrative

