Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,621 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of L3Harris worth $38,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,165. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

