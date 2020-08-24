Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,156 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 161,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 137,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. 11,746,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,798,242. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

