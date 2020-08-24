Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of Cerner worth $56,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cerner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 173.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Cerner by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 63.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Cerner stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 930,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,153. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.