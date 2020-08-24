Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after acquiring an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $47,146,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.97 on Monday, reaching $325.36. The stock had a trading volume of 254,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,262. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $325.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

