Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 134,355 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $86,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after purchasing an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.